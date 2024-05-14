Blue Bird (BLBD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2024 – Blue Bird had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Blue Bird had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Blue Bird had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Blue Bird had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of BLBD opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $208,575.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $208,575.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 57,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,899,546.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,812 shares in the company, valued at $9,893,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,115,159 shares of company stock worth $135,385,519. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,292,000 after purchasing an additional 505,727 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 783.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 439,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 389,459 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 245.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 509,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 361,763 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,279,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

