Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 114919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

