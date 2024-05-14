BMO Capital Markets Boosts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $71.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMS. Scotiabank cut their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

CMS stock opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

