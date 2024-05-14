BMO Capital Markets Lowers i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target to $24.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.57.

IIIV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.20. 22,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,503. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2,000.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.9% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 599,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after acquiring an additional 59,050 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

