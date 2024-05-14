Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. National Bankshares upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Laurentian upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$72.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$84.92.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BEI.UN

Boardwalk REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

About Boardwalk REIT

Shares of BEI.UN traded down C$0.25 on Monday, hitting C$72.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$71.63. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$59.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74.

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.