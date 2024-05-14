Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $399-407 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.27 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.55-4.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.70.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

NYSE BOOT traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $107.03. 1,661,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,572. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.28. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.