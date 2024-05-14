Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Beer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $335.00.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Beer

Boston Beer Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $283.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.74. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $264.63 and a 12-month high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boston Beer by 26.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,490,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $1,109,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 65.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.