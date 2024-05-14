Boston Partners Acquires 106,089 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,132,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.38% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $273,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,358. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.28%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,621 shares of company stock valued at $19,585,506. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

