Boston Partners Acquires 5,162,124 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,898,452 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,162,124 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.38% of Kinross Gold worth $102,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KGC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. SCP Investment LP increased its position in Kinross Gold by 59.3% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 17.9% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

