Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,961 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.11% of Builders FirstSource worth $227,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after acquiring an additional 874,268 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 30,560.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 558,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,506,000 after purchasing an additional 556,501 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 678.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 429,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,790,000 after purchasing an additional 264,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,931,000 after purchasing an additional 256,609 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $167.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,370. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.80.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

