Boston Partners Buys 76,872 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,872 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 3.16% of Weatherford International worth $223,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFRD. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,330 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,986,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1,564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,398,000 after acquiring an additional 264,284 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International Stock Up 0.8 %

WFRD stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.75. 406,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,256. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFRD shares. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

