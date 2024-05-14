Boston Partners Buys Shares of 1,895,478 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,895,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,022,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ball by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,730,000 after purchasing an additional 874,325 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in Ball by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,527,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,406,000 after buying an additional 833,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ball by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,134,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,764,000 after buying an additional 381,780 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,791,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Ball by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,469,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,149,000 after acquiring an additional 282,114 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BALL stock opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.99. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. Ball’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Ball declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

