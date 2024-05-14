Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,475,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 78,725 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Gentex were worth $178,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Gentex by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Gentex by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Gentex by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 116,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,034. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

