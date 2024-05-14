Boston Partners Has $114 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,613,941 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,366,571 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.50% of eBay worth $114,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in eBay by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $272,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,288 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $901,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in eBay by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 416,746 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 238,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $897,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.45.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

