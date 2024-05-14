Boston Partners Has $133.54 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 206,615 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.68% of Darden Restaurants worth $133,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $17,202,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,038,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.85.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $149.06 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.27 and its 200 day moving average is $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

