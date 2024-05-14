Boston Partners Has $145.87 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 42,878 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $145,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 17,418.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,233,338,000 after buying an additional 4,710,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after buying an additional 2,257,605 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $358,349,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Visa by 34.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $903,955,000 after buying an additional 999,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 28.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,174,000 after buying an additional 871,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $279.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $510.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.49 and its 200 day moving average is $267.65. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
