Boston Partners Has $150.79 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,672,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 906,817 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Welltower were worth $150,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Welltower by 1,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,062,000 after buying an additional 555,353 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,409,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 27.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,643,000 after buying an additional 96,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 696.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 93,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $99.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.33. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

