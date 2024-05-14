Boston Partners Has $254.14 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,549,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,980 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.10% of Bank of America worth $254,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,214,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,285,000 after purchasing an additional 570,126 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 407,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.24. 24,046,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,039,934. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

