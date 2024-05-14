Boston Partners Has $304.23 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,570,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,161 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 4.37% of Landstar System worth $304,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.15. The company had a trading volume of 198,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,030. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

