Boston Partners Has $314.32 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544,482 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $314,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 57.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.85. 2,206,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,095. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $125.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

