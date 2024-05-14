Boston Partners Increases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,594 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in LPL Financial were worth $233,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,406 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,501,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $1,485,582.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,462.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,462.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $267.43. 317,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.87 and a 12 month high of $276.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.20.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

