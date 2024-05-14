Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461,541 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 7.63% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $216,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after acquiring an additional 828,390 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 734,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 555,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,359,000 after purchasing an additional 539,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 368,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after buying an additional 171,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,261. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 6,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,681. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 6,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

See Also

