Boston Partners Invests $84.96 Million in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 922,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,960,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crown by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,614,000 after buying an additional 44,195 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 239,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after buying an additional 82,192 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Crown Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CCK opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

