Boston Partners Makes New $176.21 Million Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 881,156 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,206,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.38% of NICE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NICE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NICE by 22.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 206,551 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 0.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in NICE by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 907,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113,170 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in NICE by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 528,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,902,000 after buying an additional 332,650 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.55. 382,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,790. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $270.73.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.09.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

