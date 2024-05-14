Boston Partners Purchases 1,501,692 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 122.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,728,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501,692 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.46% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $192,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

NYSE ELS traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.84. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.37%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

