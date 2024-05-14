Boston Partners Purchases 628,512 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Boston Partners raised its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628,512 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $172,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 885.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,657,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,240 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,868,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 40.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,136,000 after buying an additional 237,525 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $117,720,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 833,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,169,000 after purchasing an additional 172,427 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,166.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,166.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at $98,046,658.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 582,910 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,461. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE BYD traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.58. 799,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,262. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.65.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

