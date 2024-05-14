Boston Partners Purchases 938,541 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,692,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938,541 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 7.15% of Frontdoor worth $200,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Frontdoor by 9,892.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at about $150,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 554,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.89. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $38.97.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

