Boston Partners Sells 1,199,447 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,798,705 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,199,447 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $260,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,206 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,323 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,283,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $586,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,324,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $480,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,160 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,349. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.13 on Monday, reaching $184.21. 6,383,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,596,053. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $205.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $184.73.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

