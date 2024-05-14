Boston Partners Sells 1,433,316 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Boston Partners cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,206,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433,316 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.79% of Otis Worldwide worth $286,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.60. 1,746,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,298. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average is $90.52. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

