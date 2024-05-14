Boston Partners Sells 32,421 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,026,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,421 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.18% of Regency Centers worth $269,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 641.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ REG traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,565. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.47.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

