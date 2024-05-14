Boston Partners Sells 49,345 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,829 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 49,345 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $219,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,205,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $440,841,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,185,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $437,008,000 after purchasing an additional 119,183 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $430,670,000 after purchasing an additional 211,927 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,358,394 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $311,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.60.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.8 %

NXPI stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,885. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $163.26 and a 12 month high of $266.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.16 and its 200-day moving average is $224.64.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

