Boston Partners Sells 571,333 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 640,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571,333 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in AON were worth $186,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in AON by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AON by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,094,000 after buying an additional 55,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,311,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,219,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Down 1.5 %

AON stock traded down $4.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.35. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total transaction of $12,582,979.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,991,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total transaction of $12,582,979.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,991,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,914 shares of company stock valued at $16,915,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.