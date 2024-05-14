Boston Partners Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 703,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,838,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.36% of American Water Works as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,803,000 after acquiring an additional 477,235 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 12,606.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,320,000 after purchasing an additional 460,262 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7,062.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 318,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after purchasing an additional 313,872 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,173.5% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 336,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,687,000 after purchasing an additional 310,214 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 741.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,405,000 after buying an additional 280,402 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $133.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $151.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.40%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

