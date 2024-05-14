Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 79.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 320,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Brady by 11.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brady news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,111,542.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,982,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Price Performance

BRC stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.95. 92,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,080. Brady Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.