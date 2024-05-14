BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145. BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16.

Get BrandywineGLOBAL - U.S. Fixed Income ETF alerts:

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1088 per share. This is a boost from BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (USFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a high-conviction portfolio built through its value-oriented framework. The fund consists of USD-denominated, investment grade government and corporate securities of any maturity, with a focus on duration management USFI was launched on Jul 25, 2023 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrandywineGLOBAL - U.S. Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandywineGLOBAL - U.S. Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.