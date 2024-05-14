Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Holdings Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 1,990.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,979 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Braze by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,099,000 after purchasing an additional 228,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Braze by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after purchasing an additional 810,295 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Braze by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,053,000 after buying an additional 826,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 503,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 239,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.12.

Braze Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ BRZE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,924. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.13. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $854,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $854,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $184,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,681 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,813.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,315 shares of company stock worth $4,391,304. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

