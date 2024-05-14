Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.90

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 9455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BFH

Bread Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.08 EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.