Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,849,000 after acquiring an additional 191,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,775,000 after acquiring an additional 109,548 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 646,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,640,000 after acquiring an additional 97,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

BFAM traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $115.00. 261,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,891. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 81.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $615.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,540 in the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

