Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ram now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EAT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

Brinker International Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE EAT opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.