Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $98.95

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.95 and last traded at $98.57, with a volume of 51395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.48.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

