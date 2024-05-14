Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,296.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,038,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,337.51 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $628.47 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market cap of $619.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,308.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,167.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.