Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.1% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Broadcom by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 65,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in Broadcom by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,337.51. 1,850,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,282. The company has a market capitalization of $619.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,308.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,167.40. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $628.47 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

