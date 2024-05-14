Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

BR traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.78. 615,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $144.54 and a 1-year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,959. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

