Brokerages Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) PT at $184.24

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.26.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $685,089,000 after buying an additional 4,138,612 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD stock opened at $150.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.36. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $243.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

