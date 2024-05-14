Brokerages Set FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Target Price at $4.44

Shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOTE. B. Riley boosted their price objective on FiscalNote from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NOTE opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. FiscalNote has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $193.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.43.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.89 million. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 48.89% and a negative return on equity of 157.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FiscalNote will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 29,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $53,296.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,808,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,378.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,079 shares of company stock worth $129,180. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in FiscalNote during the first quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in FiscalNote during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in FiscalNote during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FiscalNote by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 54,494 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

