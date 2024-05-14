Brokerages Set Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price at $70.37

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.37.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,693,000 after buying an additional 34,582 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 2,092.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 38,751 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,478,000 after acquiring an additional 94,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.05. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

