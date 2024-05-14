Brokerages Set MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target at $74.46

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $624,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,071 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,332.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,107,554 shares in the company, valued at $178,497,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $624,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,332.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,981 shares of company stock worth $9,490,674 over the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. FMR LLC grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,643,000 after buying an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,806,000 after buying an additional 580,001 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,744,000 after buying an additional 196,144 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,952,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,304,000 after buying an additional 580,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 48.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 910,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,753,000 after buying an additional 298,823 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 1.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

