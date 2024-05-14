Brokerages Set Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) PT at $2.59

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLPX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Olaplex stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 10.71. Olaplex has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.27.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olaplex news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $71,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 294,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Olaplex by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2,463.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 95.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

