Brokerages Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Target Price at $12.70

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

HAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

HAIN opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $682.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.74. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at $442,529.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 146.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

