Brokerages Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Target Price at $63.18

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.18.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after buying an additional 1,422,490 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,802,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4,716.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,005,000 after acquiring an additional 785,766 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.865 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 131.56%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

